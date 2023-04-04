BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Lisa arrive at same event, fans react

Credit: BTS' Fans/Instagram

After BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BTS’ popular singer V aka Kim Taehyung has become the brand ambassador of the fashion brand Celine. Recently, they were spotted at Celine’s event in South Korea after which their photos and videos went viral.

They arrived at different times and were not seen posing together. V was seen wearing a black outfit while Lisa opted for the white outfit. Their photos are doing rounds on social media, and some of their fans assumed that they are dating. Meanwhile, BTS ARMY reacted to their spotting at the recent event.

One of them wrote, “I am so excited to see their more interactions in future Please shippers and haters stay away from them Love you V and Lisa also all the BTS and Blackpink members.”

The second one said, “When idols meet at the same place it doesn't surprise at all cause its soo normal.” The third person commented, “They both were looking soo good.” The fourth person commented, “I wish they collab together not caring much about toxic fans.” The fifth person mentioned, “Even if they interacted we won′t know ever cause there was no camera , it was vey private party . But lisa left so early may be she was tired.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago, during the session, Jungkook was captured vibing at the popular song Naatu Naatu. Jungkook also revealed that he has seen the film and is quite impressed with it. A fan member from the ARMY has shared the video and captioned it saying, "Jungkook listening to Nattu Nattu an Indian song and saying RRR in the cutest way ok we won at life."

Jungkook listening to Nattu Nattu an Indian song and saying RRR in the cutest way ok we won at life pic.twitter.com/6S7amWdspZ — Elysia⁷ (@reniitae) March 3, 2023

The video and Jungkook's reaction have gone viral in no time. Several members of ARMY and RRR lovers are calling it as the 'best moment.' A user wrote, "He said he recently watched the movie btw." Another user wrote, "The moment I listen the music. Totally shaking. Just kookie things." A netizen added, "I'm like what...... I screamed louder and can't believe what is going on... I'm like." Another netizen added, "He watched the movie too, I'm so happy." One of the users wrote, "When I heard that I was frozen for 2 min."

Read|BTS: 'We Will Wait for J-Hope' trends as popular rapper will start his military service, ARMY get emotional