BTS: Meet Kim Ji-hun, former trainee who almost debuted with the band

That BTS is a seven-member boy band incluidng RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), is a known fact. But can you imagine them being anything but a septet?

Well, we are asking you this because recently, we figured that there was a former trainee who almost made it to the band (BTS) before being cut from the final line-up. The ARMY may already know that it was none other Kim Ji-hun. But did you? Well, let us tell you a little more about him.

Kim Ji-hun trained with the Bangtan boys for a year before he was cut from the debut line-up. While we all know how competitive the K-pop industry is, some do get to live their dreams and become sensations like the BTS. However, a few do not get to fulfil their dreams. And Kim Ji-hun, a former BIGHIT trainee, belonged to the second category. While he did train with the Bangtan boys and was close friends with them, did not not get to make his debut with them.

A YouTube video from Vice Asia is going viral on the internet, in which it has been said that Ji-Hun would have been the 8th member of BTS had he not been cut off from the group. Kim on the other hand reiterated in the video that he still thinks BTS are cute rather than cool even after more than eight years. He also said that he wasn't jealous of their money and fame. He further said that he never knew that BTS would become this big.

Stating that "it's amazing" that the BTS have fans across the globe and of all -age groups, Kim Ji-hun recalled how in his 20s when the BTS became famous, he lost touch with all of them. "The fact that i can't see them anymore makes me pretty sad," Ji-hun was heard saying in the Vice Asia video.

Kim Ji-nun now works as a government employee and is working at the Korean veteran's health service. He has his own YouTube channel, Bitoon.

Talking about him being cut off from the group, Kim Ji-hun said in the video when he got the news, he couldn't cry in front of everyone so he went to the park. "I just sat there and let out a sigh," he said. Further talking about it, Ji-hun stated that when the other members found out, they felt really sorry for him. Kim Ji-hun also revealed that his mother had fainted because of the stress of him being cut off from the group.

While Kim Ji-hun is no longer in touch with the BTS members considering how they have an extremely busy schedule, he still speaks warmly about the group.