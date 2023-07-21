BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

BTS' Jungkook recalls torturing himself in the past after making mistakes

Recently, BTS’ Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS is currently grabbing headlines with his solo debut track titled Seven. Jungkook recently recalled torturing himself after making mistakes and also revealed plans for BTS reuniting after post-military service.

In a recent interview with Weverse magazine, Jungkook recalled how he ‘tortured’ himself after making a mistake in the past and said, “I’m a lot different about that now than I used to be. In the past, if I made a mistake, I felt weighed down by that moment and tortured myself with it, but now if I do something wrong I just tell myself to do better and keep practicing. I started to keep things nice and simple. If you mess up, you just accept it and say, “I make mistakes too.” That’s why I keep trying to do a good job.”

He also talked about his big goal and said, “It’s hazy. I just … I only have one, big goal, and it’s to be a giant pop star. I’m not thinking about what the next concept I pursue is going to be or anything. “Seven” wasn’t something I planned in advance either—Producer Bang Si-hyuk just played it for me, and it was so good, I said, “Oh, I definitely have to do this one.” I figured out what kind of promoting I’d do once I decided to do “Seven.” That’s all instinct too.”

He added, “Everyone’s got it, you know? You just hear the song and say, Whoa … That’s a good one! (laughs) What’s amazing is that it doesn’t matter what genre a song is—if it’s good, it’s good. Of course, it’s possible I release a song just because I like it but it doesn’t get that great of a response, but that’s never happened. I think I’ve been living that way all along. I think now I’m more systematic when it comes to listening to my instincts, whereas my instincts used to come from a place of not knowing anything at all. So I want to do the things I’m drawn to and not overthink it.”

BTS Jungkook ‘s solo track titled Seven also starred Latto and has achieved a historic milestone as his track surpassed 100 million views on Spotify in just 6 days. The BTS Army is in love with his solo track.

Read Jungkook sings Seven on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, BTS ARMY says 'proud of you'