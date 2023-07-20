Jungkook sings Seven on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, BTS ARMY says 'proud of you'

Jungkook sang his first solo Seven when he appeared on BBC Radio Live Lounge on Thursday.

On Thursday, BTS’ Jungkook appeared on BBC Radio Live Lounge and performed his first solo single Seven which was released on July 14. The videos and photos of the BTS singer are now going viral on social media and ARMY is so proud of him.

#JUNGKOOKLIVELOUNGE is trending on Twitter, fans are expressing their happiness on social media. One of the fans tweeted, “Yesss go my funky little pop star!!! Jungkook sounded amazing!!! His Oasis cover was EVERYTHING!!!!” The second one said, “What a blessed time to be alive. Jungkook really can reduce me to tears with his glorious voice. Gah his cover of Oasis Let There Be Love just hit me with all the emotions, absolutely beautiful.”

The third one tweeted, “JungKooks voice is so beautiful both performances were so perfect.” The fourth one said, “OH MY goodness!!! JK's voice is magical. Transports you to a time and place you long for and miss, when you've never even been there... OUR.”

Meanwhile, K-Pop superband BTS member Jungkook's first solo single, Seven, has been ranked at the top of the streaming giant Spotify's daily top song global chart. The digital single, unveiled Friday, topped the chart after being streamed nearly 16 million times, his agency said Sunday, reports Yonhap.

The agency, BigHit Music, said the feat made Jungkook the first Korean soloist to land a song atop Spotify's global chart. The record also made Seven the most streamed of songs newly listed on Spotify's global top songs chart. The instrumental version of Seven also debuted in 65th place, while Jungkook's two other numbers, Still With You and My You, ranked 54th and 113th on the chart, respectively.

Jungkook unveiled Seven on Friday, becoming the sixth member of the septet to debut as a soloist, after J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, and Suga.

The summer song, described as having an addictive and energizing melody, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts in 106 countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany, and France. At home, the song also claimed the top spot on Melon, Genie, Bugs, and other major charts.