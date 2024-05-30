Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma, and Mythri Movie Makers have issued statements on the cancellation of their proposed film Rakshas

Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma had come together for a film Rakshas amid much pomp and show earlier this year. The film was to be the HanuMan director’s maiden foray in Hindi cinema and was to be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. However, earlier this month, reports had claimed that Ranveer and Prasanth had parted ways due to creative differences. As speculations, rumours, and buzz grew, the director and the filmmaker have now issued official statements on the matter.

In separate statements issued to the press on Thursday morning via their publicist, Ranveer and Prasanth have said that it wasn’t the ‘right time’ to make Rakshas and that they would want to work together in the future. Ranveer says, “Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully we will collaborate on something exciting in the future.”

Adding to it, Prasanth has said that he would try and find a way to work with Ranveer again. “Ranveer’s energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future,” the filmmaker adds.

The statement adds that both the parties, including Mythri Movie Makers, agree that everyone’s intentions were right to make it happen but something’s sometimes aren’t meant to be at that time. The team reportedly shook hands with a promise to associate in times to come.

Rakshas was billed as a period film and as per reports, was meant to be a part of Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe, which began this year with the sleeper hit superhero film HanuMan and will be continued with its sequel Jai Hanuman.

