Cricket

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 1 to be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 07:49 PM IST

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024
The highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will kick off with an exciting match between the United States of America and Canada in Dallas on Saturday, June 1. Both teams will be making their debut in the T20 World Cup and are eager to start the tournament on a positive note.

Monak Patel will lead the co-hosts, USA, in their first ICC World Cup event, while Canada brings experience from playing in the 50-over World Cup. The United States and Canada are both placed in Group A alongside former champions India and Pakistan, as well as the emerging Ireland side.

The United States showcased their potential with a statement 2-1 victory in a recent three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, demonstrating their strength. They have a strong record against Canada, winning six out of their eight T20I encounters. As favorites to secure two points in the opening match of the tournament, the USA is poised to make a strong start in the competition.

Live Streaming details

The highly anticipated USA vs CAN match is set to take place at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The day game is slated to kick off at 6:00 AM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between USA and CAN live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Weather report

A flood warning has been issued for the state of Texas, including Grand Prairie where the stadium is located. The weather forecast for the match, scheduled for 6:00 AM IST and 7:30 PM local time, indicates cloudy conditions. These conditions are expected to persist throughout the game until 11:30 PM local time and 10:00 AM IST, as reported by AccuWeather.

Pitch report

In the seven international games played at Grand Prairie, the average score for the team batting first has been 136. The highest score achieved by a team was 230/3, indicating the potential for variability in total scores on this wicket. Previous Major League Cricket matches at this venue have been characterized by high-scoring games, suggesting a similar trend may continue. However, the presence of dampness in the wicket could pose challenges for batsmen, potentially impacting scoring opportunities.

Probable playing XIs: 

USA: Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Rishiv Raghav Joshi, Dillon Heyliger, Udhaya Bhagwan, Nikhil Dutta.

Also read| USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Canada

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
