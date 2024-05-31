Meet samosa seller's daughter, who used to sing in weddings for Rs 50 at 4, became star singer; now worth Rs 104 crore

Meet star, who once used to sing at weddings, religious events, later became a singing sensation.

Struggles are a part of the journey towards success. Every artitste who build a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, has to go through several hurdles before they make it to the top. One such singer, who started her career at the age of 4, later became a singing sensation.

The singer we are talking about, once lived in a rented house with her family, had to work day and night to earn money for living. However, now she lives in a luxurious house and enjoys a huge fan following. She is none other than Neha Kakkar.

Neha Kakkar was born in Rishikesh. In the early 1990s, Kakkar along with her family, moved to Delhi to try her luck at singing. Kakkar, at the age of four, started performing at local gatherings and religious events. Her family used to earn Rs 50 for it. Neha continued performing at various jagrans, which significantly supported her family financially. She didn;t have any professional training and despite that, she went on to audition for Indian Idol but got eliminated from the show.

Neha Kakkar once also revealed in an interview that her father used to sell samasos outside school to support the family. She has often opened up on her struggles how she used to live in a 1 BHK rented house and struggled to make ends meet. However, despite facing rejection from Indian Idol, she went on to become a singing sensation.

Her first breakthrough came when she collaborated with Pritam for the song Second Hand Jawaani in Cocktail, which became a chartbuster. After this there was no looking back for the singer. She went on to deliver chartbusters like 'London Thumakda' from Queen, 'Sunny Sunny' from Yaariyaan, 'Dilbar' from Satyameva Jayate and 'Aankh Maarey' from Simmba and more.

Neha Kakkar is now one of the judges in Indian Idol and continues to impress the audience with her Bollywood songs and singles. Even her brother Tony Kakkar has become a successful singer. Neha now lives a luxurious life and lives in a mansion which is reportedly worth Rs 1.50 crore. According to reports, she has a whopping net worth of Rs 104 crore.

