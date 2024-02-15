Twitter
Entertainment

Bramayugam public review: Mammootty's black and white horror thriller is 'mindblowing masterpiece', say netizens

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan and shot entirely in black and white, Mammootty-starrer Malayalam horror thriller film Bramayugam has opened to excellent reviews from audiences and critics.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 08:37 PM IST

Edited by

Headlined by the Malayalam superstar Mammootty, the horror thriller Bramayugam has been released in the theaters on Thursday, Februray 15. Shot entirely in black and white, the film has been directed by Rahul Sadasivan and also features Amalda Liz, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Manikandan R. Achari.

Bramayugam has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences, who went to watch the Mammootty-starrer on its first day of theatrical release. The moviegoers have shared their reviews on X (formerly called Twitter) and called the film "mindblowing masterpiece", hailing Mammootty's performance and Rahul's direction.

One of the netizens wrote, "Mind = Blown!! #Bramayugam. Rahul Sadasivan is India's proud answer to Jordan Peele. An absolutely terrific folklore horror with brilliant metaphorical layers on power corruption and human greed. And Mammootty delivers another flabbergasting beast of a performance. Going again", while another added, "Bramayugam is Muthassikadha told right. A brilliant ode to folklore with exceptional work from all departments. Staggering performances from Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Asokan and the man himself. A Mustwatch. A Masterpiece."

"#Bramayugam - Technically well crafted film backed up by stunning performances from Mammootty, Arjun & Sidharth. Both halves worked out well & 2nd half stands above the first. Technical expertise is just outstanding & sound design & bgm needs special mention. MASTERPIECE", read another post on X.

Bramayugam is the third film directed by Rahul Sadasivan. He made his directorial debut with the 2013 science fiction thriller film Red Rain and his second film was the supernatural horror film Bhoothakaalam, which had a direct-to-digital release on SonyLIV in 2022. All his films, including his latest release, have received wide critical acclaim. Bramayugam has also been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi dubbed languages.

