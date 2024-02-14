Meet Tom Cruise's rumoured girlfriend Elsina Khayrova, 25 years younger than him, Russian socialite, was married to...

Here's everything you need to know about Tom Cruise's new girlfriend Elsina Khayrova. The Russian socialite is 25 years younger than the Hollywood superstar and was previously married to a diamond tycoon with whom she shares two children. Tom Cruise has had three divorces in his life.

The Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is reportedly dating the Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. 36-year-old Elsina is 25 years younger than the Mission Impossible star, who celebrated his 61st birthday in July last year. The couple were first spotted together at a party in London's Mayfair in December 2023 and attended a gala dinner last week in support of London's Air Ambulance Charity at the famous Raffles Hotel in the English capital city.

A source was quoted telling Daily Mail, "It's well known within Elsina's circle that she and Tom are now an item. They've grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy. Tom has been staying the night at Elsina's apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do."

The source also added that Tom "has been regularly spending nights" at Khayrova's lavish £10million apartment in Knightsbridge. The couple have reportedly dined together pivately at London's exclusive restauarants and have also enjoyed strolls together in Hyde Park, while in disguise.

Tom Cruise has previously been married thrice to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. On the other hand, his rumoured Russian girlfriend Elsina Khayrova was previously married to the oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov before their split in 2022.

Who is Elsina Khayrova?

Born in Russia, Elsina Khayrova now lives in London as a British citizen. She is a model, who keeps sharing her photos and videos clicked by professional photographers in different cities of Europe. Elsina is the daughter of Rinat Khayrova, who has been a staunch supporter of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Elsina was previously married to the Russian diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov and they split in 2022 after 11 years of their marriage. Dmitry warned Tom Cruise that his ex-wife is difficult to please as he told Daily Mail last year, "Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open." The ex-couple are parents to two children, a daughter and a son.



READ | Here's a look at Tom Cruise's luxurious properties worth millions that the Mission Impossible star has owned