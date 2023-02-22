Here's a look at Tom Cruise's luxurious properties worth millions that the Mission Impossible star has owned

Tom Cruise has owned lavish multi-million-dollar homes spread across acres in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Tom Cruise, one of the biggest stars in the world cinema, has occupied luxurious and beautiful homes spread across multiple acres and worth millions of dollars in the United States and the United Kingdom. Have a look at their pictures below. (All images: loveproperty.com)
1. Tom Cruise's Sussex Estate
Tom Cruise owns an English estate in West Sussex, United Kingdom. Worth $4.2 million, the estate is spread across 14 acres of land and 11,000 feet with eight bedrooms and five bathrooms.
2. Tom Cruise's Beverly Hills Manor
Tom Cruise's seven-bedroom and nine-bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills extends across 10,286 square feet of living space. The Top Gun star bought this property worth $32.5 million in 2007 and sold it at the reported price of $40 million in 2016.
3. Tom Cruise's Hollywood Hills Mansion
The Mission Impossible star sold this French-style villa with Venetian plasters in Hollywood Hills to actress Eva Longoria for $11.4 million. The property had seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a lagoon-style pool.
4. Tom Cruise's Colorado Mountain Ranch
Surrounded by mountains, Tom Cruise owned this ranch in Colorado. Featuring floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, a large dining room area, and picturesque views from the balcony, the actor sold this off for $39.5 million in 2021.
5. Tom Cruise's Florida Penthouse
Tom Cruise owns this $9.6 million worth penthouse in Clearwater, Florida. His two-storey penthouse apartment has a spectacular private outdoor swimming pool, a pool garden, a movie theater, a car elevator, a rooftop deck, a hot tub, and a gym.