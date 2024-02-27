Twitter
Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Pandey, actresses Aanchal Tiwari, Simran Srivastava, six others die in road accident in Bihar

Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Pandey was among nine killed in a collision between a truck, SUV and motorcycle in Bihar's Kaimur district.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 02:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Chhotu Pandey-Aanchal Tiwari (Image source: Twitter)
The tragic road accident that took place on Sunday, February 25, at Devkali village, Kaimur, Bihar took the lives of nine people, including famous Bhojpuri singer Chotu Pandey, actress Aanchal Tiwari, and Simran Srivastava. The road accident left eight persons on an SUV and a bike rider dead.

On Monday, February 26,  the police identified the other deceased as Aanchal Tiwari (who worked in Panchayat), Simran Srivastava, Prakash Ram, Dadhibal Singh, Anu Pandey, Shashi Pandey, Satya Prakash Mishra and Bagish Pandey. As Aaj Tak reported, according to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when a vehicle carrying eight people, including two women, first hit a motorcycle. After this, both the SUV and the bike moved to the other lane, where a speeding truck collided with them. After this, all nine people including the motorcyclist died on the spot. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident

According to police, the SUV, plying on the Sasaram to Varanasi route on the National Highway 19 at a very high speed, rammed into a bike first, crashed into the road divider, was tossed into the air, and fell onto the opposite side of the road where it collided with a truck head-on. The impact of the accident was such that the SUV was completely mangled and all eight occupants aboard died on the spot. The bike rider was also killed.

Dilip Kumar, SDPO of Mohania subdivision of Kaimur, said, "Nine persons died in this accident. Eight of them were in the SUV. Their identities are not ascertained yet. They are supposed to be members of an orchestra company. The SUV was driving at a very high speed. It rammed a biker first and then ended up crashing the truck coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road."

(With inputs from IANS)

