BAFTA 2024: When, where to watch 77th British Academy Film Awards

ollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be among the presenters at the BAFTA Awards 2024.

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards, often dubbed as the British Oscars, are just a few hours away. The red carpet is set to welcome some of the biggest stars of Western cinema, showcasing their best fashion. This glamorous event will be watched by audiences worldwide, providing a treat for movie enthusiasts.

These awards, often seen as a predictor for the Oscars, recognize outstanding achievements in films released in the past year. Notably, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be among the presenters at the BAFTA Awards, adding an international flair to the prestigious ceremony.

Before the big night, here are a few details you should know:

When and where can you watch the BAFTA Awards in India?

The BAFTA Film Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on February 19, the event begins at 7 pm GMT. For viewers in India, the awards ceremony will start at 12:30 am on February 19, according to Indian Standard Time.

Deepika will be one of the presenters

Indian actress Deepika Padukone is set to be one of the presenters at the upcoming BAFTA Awards. This isn't her first time on such a prestigious stage as she previously presented at the Oscars Awards in 2023, where she had the honor of presenting the trophy for the song "Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR.