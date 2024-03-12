Arun Govil comments on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: 'Pehle se kuch...'

Arun Govil reacted to the casting of Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.

Actor Arun Govil, who has immortalised Lord Ram through Ramanand Sagar's iconic series Ramayan, has shared his reactions to Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayan. After the success of Animal, Ranbir will be seen playing Maryada Purshotam Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic.

Reportedly, the actor is slated to commence filming in Mumbai in March, with an additional schedule planned for April and May 2024. Apart from Ranbir, either Sai Pallavi or Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as Goddess Sita. Recently Arun Govil was seen promoting his film, Article 370, and while speaking to Bollywood Spy, he shared his view about Ranbir playing the role of Lord Ram. When asked his opinion about Ranbir playing the part, and whether he will justify the iconic character, Arun said, "Woh ho sakta hai ya nahi ho sakta hai woh toh samay batayega. Pehle se kuch nahi kaha ja sakta kisi ke baare main. But, as far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Jitna janta hoon main unko, bahut sanskaari bacche hain woh. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai. Maine dekha hai kayi baar unko. I’m sure that he will try to do his level best.”

Here's what Arun said about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan

Ranbir Kapoor is an award winning actor, bht mehnat se kaam karta hai, sanskari bache hai and he has morals, sanskar and sanskriti hai - Arun Govil about Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/WnSWQxn5DT — (@RKs_Tilllast) March 11, 2024

Apart from Ranbir, there are reports that Yash is finalised to play Demon King Raavan, Vijay Sethupathi is approached to play Raavan's brother Vibhisan, and Sunny Deol is considered to play Lord Hanuman.

Earlier, a report by Pinkvilla suggested that Nitesh met Vijay for his film, and quoted a source that said, ''Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals, and has shown his interest in the film."

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share