'Shabana Azmi is very...': Sai Tamhankar reacts to working with veteran actress in crime series Dabba Cartel

Arun Govil comments on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: 'Pehle se kuch...'

Arun Govil reacted to the casting of Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 09:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Arun Govil-Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: File photos)
Actor Arun Govil, who has immortalised Lord Ram through Ramanand Sagar's iconic series Ramayan, has shared his reactions to Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayan. After the success of Animal, Ranbir will be seen playing Maryada Purshotam Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic. 

Reportedly, the actor is slated to commence filming in Mumbai in March, with an additional schedule planned for April and May 2024. Apart from Ranbir, either Sai Pallavi or Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as Goddess Sita. Recently Arun Govil was seen promoting his film, Article 370, and while speaking to Bollywood Spy, he shared his view about Ranbir playing the role of Lord Ram. When asked his opinion about Ranbir playing the part, and whether he will justify the iconic character, Arun said, "Woh ho sakta hai ya nahi ho sakta hai woh toh samay batayega. Pehle se kuch nahi kaha ja sakta kisi ke baare main. But, as far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Jitna janta hoon main unko, bahut sanskaari bacche hain woh. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai. Maine dekha hai kayi baar unko. I’m sure that he will try to do his level best.”

Here's what Arun said about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan

Apart from Ranbir, there are reports that Yash is finalised to play Demon King Raavan, Vijay Sethupathi is approached to play Raavan's brother Vibhisan, and Sunny Deol is considered to play Lord Hanuman. 

Earlier, a report by Pinkvilla suggested that Nitesh met Vijay for his film, and quoted a source that said, ''Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals, and has shown his interest in the film."  

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
