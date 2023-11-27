Annapoorani trailer: Nayanthara fights traditions, values to become India’s best chef, fans say 'goosenbumps gauranteed'

Nayanthara's 75th film, Annapoorani-The Goddess Of Food's trailer is out. The actress dons the hat of a chef in the movie.

After making her blockbuster Bollywood debut alomgside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara is all set to emthrall the audience once again with her upcoming movie Annapoorani, wherein she plays the role of an aspiring chef. The makers recently released an intriguing trailer of the film leaving fans excited. '

The trailer shows Nayanthara aspiring to be a chef, however, her parents are against it. She enrolls into a cooking school by lieing to her parents in the name of MBA. However, one accident shakes her belief, The actress can be seen questioning her confidence in her dream to become a chef after she eats non veg. She later decides to participate in a cooking competition to become India's bets chef. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the struggles and hardships she has to go to achieve her dream.

After watching the trailer, netizens flooded the comment section with praises. One of the comments read, "this looks like a new concept, eagerly waiting for the film." Another wrote, "Jai Nayanthara combo is love." Another user commented, "Damn, this is so special, can't wait. Nayan is the real superstar." Another wrote, "This is gonna be a rocking movie." Another comment read, "Goosebumps overloaded, eagerly waiting for Annapoorani." Another fan wrote, "the one woman who fit all characters."

Helmed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food, marks Nayanthara's 75th film and also stars her Raja Rani co-star Jai, Redin Kingsley, Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar, and many more in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by ZeeStudios, in tandem with Trident Arts and Naad Sstudios. The camera for the film was cranked by Sathyan Sooryan. Thaman S composed the music for the film and the editing has been done by Praveen Antony. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1.