Allu Arjun share his views on 'Pushpa Part 1: The Rise' item song 'Oo Antava' controversy

Telegu actor Allu Arjun (titled as Icon Star) has arrived this week with his much-awaited action-drama 'Pushpa Part 1: The Rise.' Allu's film met with positive responses from masses to classes, and although it has been released with juggernaut 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' the movie has found its footing across the globe.

A few days before, the makers released an item song of the film that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'Oo Antava.' The song instantly become a rage among the fans and it helped to boost the buzz for the film. However, a lawsuit was filed against the song by certain men's association, pointing out the lyrics of the song, calling it demeaning, and framing men as 'lustful beings.' The association even demanded a ban on the song.

Sung by Indravati Chauhan, the song 'Oo Antava' talks about men's lecherous perception towards girls and how they look at attractive women. Allu Arjun recently shared his viewpoint on the whole controversy and shut down the accusations in style. During a press meet in Chennai, when the actor was asked to share his view about the whole matter, at first he laughed at it, and moments later, he replied saying, "It's true. Whatever is written in the song is true."

As far as the collection is concerned, 'Pushpa' has taken a phenomenal start across all languages. The Pan-India film is running houseful in several sectors, and reportedly, in two days the film has earned a whopping total of over 100 crores worldwide.

The film revolves around the life of lorry driver Pushpa Raj (Allu) and his journey in becoming the dreadful Pushpa. 'Pushpa Part 1: The Rise' stars, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Jagapathi Bapu in primary roles.