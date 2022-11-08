Search icon
Allu Arjun reveals Pushpa 2 punchline, says 'Asalu Thaggedhe Le' in viral video

Pushpa: The Rise went on floors last Sunday with a look test. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, the film's cinematographer, shared a photo of the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 07:51 AM IST

File Photo

Allu Arjun is all set to begin the shooting for Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa 2) this month. On Sunday, giving a much-awaited update on the film, Allu Arjun, gave his fans a glimpse into Pushpa 2 and introduced the film's new catchphrase. Allu Arjun was speaking at an event for his brother Allu Sirish’s new film. Allu Arjun, on Sunday, attended an event for the Telugu film Urvasivo Rakshshivo. He attended the event as a chief guest. 

Revealing the catchphrase, Allu Arjun said that he hopes fans feel the same excitement as him for the movie. 

A clip from the event is going viral on social media which shows Allu Arjun speaking about Pushpa 2. He said, "I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too." 

Watch the video here. 

Pushpa: The Rise went on floors last Sunday with a look test. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, the film's cinematographer took to his Instagram account to share a photo from the sets and marked it as the beginning of an adventure. 

Pushpa: The Rule will revolve around Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist in the film's first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Sukumar will return to direct the second part as well. 

In the film's first part, Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun played a lorry driver cum sandalwood smuggler. The film was a smash hit, grossing over Rs 300 crore worldwide, minting Rs 100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone.

