Agent producer Anil Sunkara takes blame for failure of Akhil Akkineni film, admits they started project 'without script'

Anil Sunkara takes blame for Agent's box office failure

Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent was released on April 28. The film failed miserably at the box office and opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The film managed to collect only Rs 7 crore on its opening day. Recently, one of the producers of the film took the blame for the film’s failure and apologized to the fans.

On Monday, Anil Sunkara took to his official Twitter account and while apologizing to the fans for the movie’s failure, the producer wrote, We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed.”

We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed. We don't want to give any excuses but learn… May 1, 2023

The producer further added, “We don't want to give any excuses but learn from this costly mistake and see how we can turn around to make sure, we will never repeat the mistakes. Our sincere apologies to all those who put trust on us. We will make it up for the losses with dedicated planning & hard work in our future projects.”

Fans appreciated the producer for taking the entire blame. One of the comments read, “Sir kudos to your guts for accepting failure, being a producer you said without saying it that money is invested based on combinations more than scripts & that is costing Tollywood big time. Should be an eye-opener for everyone & all the best for other films sir. Even though the hopes are less for #BholaShankar despite megastar being part of it try to make it a blockbuster sir.” Another comment read, “Great to see you accept your failure gracefully sir. Good luck with your next project. Please ensure you give the audience a blockbuster this time.”

Helmed by Surender Reddy, Agent stars Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya and also featured Urvashi Rautela in a special song. The movie has collected a total of Rs 11.85 crore worldwide. The story of the spy action thriller revolves around a spy with a mysterious past who goes on a mission to uncover the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization.

