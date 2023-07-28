Darasing Khurana teams up with UNICEF India for promoting mental health awareness

Darasing has joined hands as the UNICEF India and Asia's largest student-run social body, Abhyuday of IIT Bombay.

Actor-model Darasing Khurana . Bai Ji Kutenge actor's philanthropic work includes creating mental health awareness and providing affordable therapy. Darasing has joined hands as the UNICEF India and Asia's largest student-run social body, Abhyuday of IIT Bombay.

Together, the two bodies are coming up with a podcast series which is going to focus on mental health and climate change. Darasing is hosting the segment on mental health, and for that, he is interviewing Miss Tanuja Babre, the mental health expert at UNICEF.

Talking about recording for the show, Darasing shares that it was an enlightening experience. He informs, "Through the show, we discussed several important topics related to mental health like the causes behind young people going through mental health issues and how parents can know and help their kids who are going through such issues. There is also an episode where we talked about how social media and the relationships built there can affect the mental health of a person in the long run."

The podcast series will be released soon and Darasing is excited to be a part of promoting mental health awareness in the country. On the work front, Darasing will next be seen in Kaagaz 2.