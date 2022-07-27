Aamir Khan breaks silence on Laal Singh Chaddha averting clash with Yash's KGF Chapter 2, says 'fortunately for us...'

Aamir Khan-Yash KGF Chapter 2

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 recently completed 100 days since its release and the craze of the film doesn't seem to settle down. Meanwhile, it seems like for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, the delay in post-production of Laal Singh Chaddha was a blessing in disguise for the film, which would have clashed with the blockbuster movie KGF Chapter 2 had it arrived earlier this year.

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 minted approximately Rs 900 crore in the domestic market, while on the global front, it collected over Rs 1100 crore on the global front. The film collected Rs. 430 crore in the Hindi version and went on to register its name as the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film and has been performing extremely well on the OTT till date.

Now, during a special event of Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad on Sunday, Aamir Khan opened up about the averted clash and said that his film got "saved".

READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he doesn't disclose his relationship status

"I remember when KGF 2 was about to release, there was a lot of excitement among the Hindi audience, amongst my own friends." "Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2," Aamir Khan told reporters.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, was earlier slated to be released alongside KGF: Chapter 2, the Kannada action drama headlined by Yash, on ApDNAril 14.

Laal Singh Chaddha postponed its release owing to delay in visual effects (VFX) work and KGF: Chapter 2 set the box office on fire with an opening of more than Rs 53 crore, emerging as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema in 2022.

At the event, Khan was joined by Chiranjeevi, who is presenting the Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha and Naga Chaitanya, who stars in the film in a key role.

From Pushpa: The Rise, S S Rajamouli's RRR to KGF: Chapter 2, AAmir Khan said it was heartening to see the pan-India success of south films. "KGF 2 is a Kannada film, there is Pushpa, Baahubali, RRR (all Telugu)... All these films have come from the south of India and have won the hearts of audiences across the country... "It is wonderful to see that cinema coming out of one state of India can successfully give joy and entertainment to the whole country. That's really a celebration for us when that happens," he added.

Directed by Advait Chandan and also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to be released on August 11. The film will have a box office clash with Raksha Bandhan, headlined by Akshay Kumar.