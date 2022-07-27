Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he doesn't disclose his relationship status

Koffee With Karan 7-Vijay Deverakonda/PR handout

Koffee With Karan 7: It isn't everyday that you get to hear your favourite stars spill the beans on their love interests, close friendships and the way to their heart . But Disney+ Hotstar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 is making it happen week on week! In its fourth episode, superstar and the most trending crush among B-town ladies, Vijay Deverakonda, appears with his co-star and celebrated actress, Ananya Panday. Both their contrasting yet enigmatic personalities shine through as the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar, makes them walk the talk surrounding heart, career and working with each other.

Vijay Deverakonda, renowned for keeping a low profile when it comes to his love life, finally shares why he would not openly disclose his relationship status.

"The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, in their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don’t want to break their heart,” said Vijay Deverakonda, unwilling to confirm when Karan Johar asked him if he is in a relationship.

