Pooja Hegde shells fitness goals in new workout video: Trainer says she’s a ‘core finisher’ — WATCH

Pooja Hegde is often clicked by shutterbugs outside her gym after intense workout sessions. The actress is often seen posing in stylish athleisure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Pooja can be seen performing high-level abdominal crunches. (Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde is one of the fittest actresses in the South film industry. While her fans are well aware of her commitment to maintaining those toned abs, looks like it’s Pilates that holds a special place in Pooja’s heart. Recently, the talented actress delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse of one of her intense workout sessions on Instagram. In the video, Pooja can be seen performing high-level abdominal crunches under the watchful eyes of her trainer, Rohit Nair. Rohit shared the clip on social media and captioned it, “Core finisher...Best way to make anyone give 100% in workout is to record it.”

Pooja Hegde’s fitness routine serves as an inspiration to many of her fans. By sharing her workout sessions on social media, Pooja not only provides a peek into her fitness routine but also encourages her followers to give their all during workouts.

The video featuring her performing high-level abdominal crunches shows her dedication and even motivates others to push their limits to achieve remarkable results.

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Nair (@rohityson_)

 

Netizens react to Pooja Hegde's workout video

As expected, he Pooja Hegde’s fans flooded the comment section with appreciative comments for the actress.

One user wrote, "Nice workout keep it up.”

Another fan commented, “Hardworking women in the Indian Film industry.”

A third user said, “Fantastic, extraordinary, mind blowing.”

This is not the first time that the diva has shelled fitness goals by dropping a glimpse of her workout routine. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you’d find many such motivating posts. Pooja is also often papped outside the gym, facing the camera in stylish athleisure.

Pooja Hegde's high-glam avatar in a black bodycon dress

Just a couple of days ago, Pooja Hegde had set the internet on fire with her sizzling photographs in black cutout bodycon attire. The true-blue fashionista always manages to make heads turn with her impeccable choices. She is a true inspiration for fashion mongers, who look up to her for fashion advice. Her outfit of the day was completed with open tresses, parted in the middle and some light makeup.

Pooja Hegde’s professional commitments

Pooja Hegde was recently in news for opting out of Mahesh Babu-starrer, Guntur Kaaram. She has reportedly been replaced by Sreeleela.

    Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
    Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
    Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
    Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
    Streaming This Week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
    First-image
    Supreme Court to hear AAP govt's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance today
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
