Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

Custody battle over their pet dog, Bubbles, a chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, is allegedly delaying divorce proceedings between estranged couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

Popular Hollywood couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello took fans by surprise when reports of their split recently surfaced online. Now, it seems like they are busy working out the details of their divorce. If the latest reports doing rounds are to be believed, the estranged couple has to sort out some unresolved issues, and hence their divorce proceedings have been delayed. According to the reports, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are at loggerheads over the custody of their pet dog, Bubbles, a chihuahua-Pomeranian mix. They want to resolve the issue before their divorce comes through.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's relationship timeline

The sources suggest that The Modern Family star wishes to move ahead with a sense of harmony, serenity, and fairness.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello started dating in 2014. They announced their engagement on Christmas Eve, finally tying the knot in November 2015. The actress has a son named Manolo Gonzalez Vergara from her previous marriage.

After being married for seven years, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara recently decided to go their separate ways. They announced their divorce through a joint statement that read, “We have decided to file for divorce, as two people who love and care deeply for each other, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Why Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara divorced?

While no one knows the exact reason for Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara's separation, a new theory has surfaced claiming that the actress was disappointed with her husband's career choices as she expected more from him. While the Magic Mike star filed for divorce citing “irretrievable differences,” the ones close to the couple have opened up regarding a few alleged issues between them.

A report in PageSix quoted a source as saying that Sofia Vergara felt suffocate by her husband, Joe Manganiello. The source further asserted that the actor felt threatened by Sofia Vergara’s professional success as his career was not what it used to be when they first met.

Reports of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's separation surfaced shortly after the actress’ birthday. She also received a birthday wish from her hubby on social media on her special day.