Saif Ali Khan to share the screen with daughter Sara Ali Khan? Find out

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. (Credits: Instagram)

Whenever the father-daughter duo of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan grace us with their presence, all heads turn in awe. Now, imagine the joy if we get to see them together on the big screen. Wouldn't that be super exciting? It seems like this might come true soon. Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have collaborated on a project, and the filming for this venture has recently concluded.

While details of this unknown project have been kept under wraps, the latest picture from the shoot has created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. The photograph shows Saif Ali Khan posing as a prisoner, and Sara Ali Khan dons the khakhi attire of a police officer. This glimpse has ignited a flurry of excitement among cinephiles.

Netizens curious after Saif-Sara pose together

The internet is abuzz with excitement as the latest picture circulating on social media has ignited curiosity among fans, eager to find out what the father-daughter duo is up to. A source close to the project claims that all those who were present on the sets were impressed by the lively vibes between the two and it almost felt like a brother and sister bonding. They created a comfortable and joyful atmosphere during the shoot.

Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted near Film City, the very location where Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were filming. This has raised speculations that Ibrahim Ali Khan will also be a part of the project.

In a recent Instagram post, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, with a caption that playfully stated, “It’s in the jeans.” The trio exuded cool vibes in denim.

Sara Ali collaborates with grandmother Sharmila Tagore

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan recently also collaborated with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore for an advertisement.

Sara Ali Khan's forthcoming dramas

Sara Ali Khan has a promising lineup ahead with outings such as Usha Mehta’s biopic, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Anurag Basu’s directorial, ‘Metro… Inn Dino.’