Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Saif Ali Khan to share the screen with daughter Sara Ali Khan? Find out

Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen around Film City, near the place where Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were shooting, sparking speculations that even he could be a part of the project

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan to share the screen with daughter Sara Ali Khan? Find out
Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. (Credits: Instagram)

Whenever the father-daughter duo of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan grace us with their presence, all heads turn in awe. Now, imagine the joy if we get to see them together on the big screen. Wouldn't that be super exciting? It seems like this might come true soon. Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have collaborated on a project, and the filming for this venture has recently concluded.

While details of this unknown project have been kept under wraps, the latest picture from the shoot has created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. The photograph shows Saif Ali Khan posing as a prisoner, and Sara Ali Khan dons the khakhi attire of a police officer. This glimpse has ignited a flurry of excitement among cinephiles.

Netizens curious after Saif-Sara pose together

The internet is abuzz with excitement as the latest picture circulating on social media has ignited curiosity among fans, eager to find out what the father-daughter duo is up to. A source close to the project claims that all those who were present on the sets were impressed by the lively vibes between the two and it almost felt like a brother and sister bonding. They created a comfortable and joyful atmosphere during the shoot.

Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted near Film City, the very location where Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were filming. This has raised speculations that Ibrahim Ali Khan will also be a part of the project.

In a recent Instagram post, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, with a caption that playfully stated, “It’s in the jeans.” The trio exuded cool vibes in denim.

Sara Ali collaborates with grandmother Sharmila Tagore

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan recently also collaborated with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore for an advertisement.

Sara Ali Khan's forthcoming dramas

Sara Ali Khan has a promising lineup ahead with outings such as Usha Mehta’s biopic, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Anurag Basu’s directorial, ‘Metro… Inn Dino.’

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Manabadi: When, where and how to check Andhra Pradesh AP 10th supply results online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.