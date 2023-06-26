Prithviraj Sukumaran’s accident on Vilayath Buddha set leaves him hospitalised

Prithviraj Sukumaran is also working on Aadujeevitham.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently met with an accident during the shoot of his forthcoming drama, Vilayath Buddha. According to reports, the actor suffered injuries on his leg and may even have to undergo key-holder surgery. The star is further likely to take a break from work for a couple of weeks to recuperate.

According to reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran was filming a high-octane action scene for Vilayath Buddha in Cochin when he met with an accident. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Given the nature of his injury, the Malayalam actor will be reportedly taking around two to three months' break from work in order to fully recover. No official announcement regarding this has, however, been made yet.

About Vilayath Buddha

Vilayath Buddha has been directed by filmmaker Jayan Nambiar. Earlier, Nambiar has assisted late director Sachy in the 2020 thriller, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The movie is a cinematic adaptation of GR Indugopan's novel of the same name. Financed by Sandip Senan, and Anish M. Thomas, the flick will see Anu Mohan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Tejeenthan Arunasalam, and Shammi Thilakan playing key characters.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's forthcoming projects

Apart from Vilayath Buddha, Prithviraj Sukumaran is also working on Aadujeevitham. It’s one of the most ambitious dramas of the actor's career and is inspired by Benyamin's best-seller novel of the same name.

Blessy has directed the flick starring Najeeb Muhammad, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Ibrahim Khadiri as leads. Amala Paul, Robin Das, Shobha Mohan, Rik Aby, Nazer Karutheni, and Akef Najem form the ancillary cast.

Over and above this, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in the upcoming Bollywood venture, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He has been roped in as the lead antagonist, Kabir, in the film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the lead characters.

Additionally, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly-awaited sequel, L2: Empuraan, is also likely to go on the floors shortly. He will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Mohanlal in the second installment of the 2019 action thriller, Lucifer.