The moon's circumference has decreased by roughly 150 feet over the last few million years as a result of cooling.

Hourlong lunar earthquakes are caused by the moon's surface faults and reducing circumference. No longer merely a passing phase, our moon is a dynamic and ever-changing companion. Future lunar expeditions may encounter difficulties as a result of the moon's slow shrinkage, which has caused its surface to wrinkle up like a dried fruit.

The moon's circumference has decreased by roughly 150 feet over the last few million years as a result of cooling. Just picture your favourite snack getting a little smaller; that's what our lunar friend is going through.

The brittleness of the moon has caused faults to form in addition to its smooth surface. Earthquakes are being caused by faults that resemble cracks. Moonquakes are not like regular earthquakes; they can linger for hours and endanger missions and settlers on the moon in the future.

These faults have now been linked to a strong magnitude 5 moonquake that was detected in the 1970s by Apollo seismometers. It resembles piecing together the pieces of a lunar mystery.

Researchers have identified a specific area close to the moon's south pole as a potential epicentre for landslides and earthquakes. This gives rise to concerns regarding upcoming missions, particularly the crewed Artemis III landings that NASA has proposed.

Geologist Tom Watters warns, "Shallow moonquakes capable of producing strong ground shaking in the south polar region are possible... The potential for forming new thrust faults should be considered when planning lunar outposts."

Imagine the surface of the moon as arid, dusty gravel. Over billions of years, comets and asteroids have struck, sending pieces hurtling off continuously. It is prone to landslides and shaking because of the loose surface material.

As the Artemis mission draws near, security is paramount. Geology associate professor Nicholas Schmerr highlights how crucial it is to get ready for lunar seismic activity. Engineering structures and shielding astronauts from dangerous areas are two examples of this.

The research aims to learn more about the faults on the moon and how they affect seismic activity. These lunar mysteries must be solved for the infrastructure and safety of future lunar explorers. It's all hands on deck to safeguard the security of astronauts, machinery, and lunar infrastructure as we prepare for crewed Artemis missions.