What will be Lt Gen Anil Chauhan's (Retd) salary, responsibilities? Know all about India’s Chief of Defence Staff

Lt General Anil Chauhan's (Retired) appointment comes 9 months after the death of General Bipin Rawat, the first CDS, in December 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired)

Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) has been appointed as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who will also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs.

Lt General Chauhan retired as Eastern Command Chief in May 2021. His appointment comes nine months after the death of General Bipin Rawat, the first CDS, in a helicopter crash in December 2021.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held many command, staff, and instrumental appointments and had vast experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.

CDS Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) salary?

The post of Chief of Defense Staff is of 4-star rank. The salary and other facilities they get are the same as that of the service chief. CDS gets Rs 2.5 lakh rupees every month including salary and allowances.

The chiefs of the three services retire either at the age of 62 or after 3 years of service. But the Chief of Defense retires at the age of 65. There is no limit to their tenure.

What are the responsibilities of CDS Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired)?

The work of the CDS is to better coordinate the work of the Army, Air Force, and Navy and further strengthen the military strength of the country.

He will serve as the Defense Minister's principal military advisor in the matter of the three services. But the chiefs of the three services will also continue to advise the Defense Minister on matters related to their respective forces.

The CDS will also be a member of the Defense Acquisition Council headed by the Defense Minister and the Defense Planning Committee headed by the NSA. He will also be a military advisor to the Nuclear Command Authority.

The Chief of Defense Staff cannot command the chiefs of the three services, nor can he exercise his powers for any other military command.

