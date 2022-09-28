India’s new CDS: Who is Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd), named Gen Bipin Rawat's successor?

Photo: ANI

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) was on Wednesday named as the new Chief of Defence Staff, over nine months after the post was left vacant after the tragic death of first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat.

A statement was issued by the Ministry of Defence announcing Lt Gen Chauhan’s appointment as CDS.

“The Government has decided to appoint Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders,” the statement said.

Who is Lt Gen Anil Chauhan?

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had a military career spanning 40 years in which he held several command, staff and instrumental appointments. He also had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in areas like Jammu and Kashmir and northeast India.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was born on Born on 18th May 1961. In 1981, he was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army. Lt Gen Chauhan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. He had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramulla sector in the Northern Command in the rank of Major General.

He also commanded a corps in the North East later in his career as a Lt General. He then became the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019. He held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.

Apart from the command appointments, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan also occupied important staff posts during his career, including Director General of Military Operations. He has also served on a United Nations mission to Angola. Lt Gen Chauhan superannuated from the Indian Army on May 31, 2021.

The new CDS continued to contribute to national security and strategic matters even after his retirement from the Army, the government said in the announcement.

Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) has been conferred with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army.

