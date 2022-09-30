Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

October 4 or 5? When is Dussehra, know date, significance, dashmi tithi

Dussehra celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

October 4 or 5? When is Dussehra, know date, significance, dashmi tithi
File Photo

Dussehra is one of the most auspicious Indian festivals that is celebrated at the end of Navratri. As per Hindu mythology, this festival celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. 

October 4 or 5, When is Dussehra?

This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5. Navratri 2022, on the other hand, will end on October 4. 

Dussehra 2022: Significance 

READ | From healthy fats to whole grains: A look at post-abortion diet tips to boost recovery

Dussehra is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. In many parts of the country, people believe this day auspicious to start a new business or new investment. In southern parts of India, admitting young children to schools is considered auspicious on this day.

Dussehra 2022: Dashmi Tithi 

Dashmi tithi begins at 02:20 pm on October 4 and will end at 12:00 pm on October 5.

On Dussehra, devotees worship Lord Rama for his blessings and burn huge effigies of Ravana to signify the end of evil.

READ | As Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc, a look at Florida's most deadly, destructive hurricanes

Dussehra is traditionally celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana and lighting firecrackers to symbolise the destruction of evil. Ramleela is also conducted in various parts of India. 

This day is also celebrated as Vijayadashami as it is dedicated to Maa Durga. On this day, Maa Durga killed the demon king Mahishasura. This is a nine-day festival in which devotees worship the idols of Maa Durga, and on the 9th day, people immerse those idols in the water.

On this day, people greet each other and pray for a long and prosperous life. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.