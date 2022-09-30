October 4 or 5? When is Dussehra, know date, significance, dashmi tithi

File Photo

Dussehra is one of the most auspicious Indian festivals that is celebrated at the end of Navratri. As per Hindu mythology, this festival celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

October 4 or 5, When is Dussehra?

This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5. Navratri 2022, on the other hand, will end on October 4.

Dussehra 2022: Significance

READ | From healthy fats to whole grains: A look at post-abortion diet tips to boost recovery

Dussehra is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. In many parts of the country, people believe this day auspicious to start a new business or new investment. In southern parts of India, admitting young children to schools is considered auspicious on this day.

Dussehra 2022: Dashmi Tithi

Dashmi tithi begins at 02:20 pm on October 4 and will end at 12:00 pm on October 5.

On Dussehra, devotees worship Lord Rama for his blessings and burn huge effigies of Ravana to signify the end of evil.

READ | As Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc, a look at Florida's most deadly, destructive hurricanes

Dussehra is traditionally celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana and lighting firecrackers to symbolise the destruction of evil. Ramleela is also conducted in various parts of India.

This day is also celebrated as Vijayadashami as it is dedicated to Maa Durga. On this day, Maa Durga killed the demon king Mahishasura. This is a nine-day festival in which devotees worship the idols of Maa Durga, and on the 9th day, people immerse those idols in the water.

On this day, people greet each other and pray for a long and prosperous life.