UPSC name confusion: Two Ayshas and Tushars spark major row; know how UPSC uncovered rank scam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released the results of the UPSC 2022 Civil Services exam, with many success stories taking the spotlight from across the country. In the midst of this, the UPSC name confusion row also made headlines.

After the UPSC 2022 result was released, four students came forward to claim that they have landed on two same ranks. First, two students named Aysha claimed that they both have secured the 184th rank in the UPSC exam. After this, two people named Tushar secured the 44th rank in the prestigious exam.

However, the UPSC was successful in uncovering the document forgery and fake rank scam run by two of these students, who had actually failed to clear the UPSC Prelims 2022 stage of the exam but claimed that they are now IAS officers.

Aysha vs Aysha case in UPSC 2022

Uncovering the scam, the UPSC issued an official statement on the two Aysha’s cases, claiming that Aysha Makrani, daughter of Salimmuddin Makrani, had forged her documents to claim a final spot in the Civil Services.

The UPSC said in a statement, “As per the requirement of Examination Rules, she was required to score at least 66 marks in Paper II. She has not only failed to qualify in Paper-II but scored far fewer marks than the cut-off marks of Paper-I, which were 88.22 for the unreserved category for the preliminary examination of the year 2022.”

This means that Aysha Makrani had failed to clear even the Preliminary stage of the exam, but was now claiming a spot in the top rankers by forging the documents.

Tushar vs Tushar case from Bihar

In a similar case, Tushar from Rewari, Haryana had claimed that he has secured the 44th rank in the UPSC exam 2022, but had even failed to clear the Prelims of the exam. Haryana’s Tushar had forged his documents but UPSC confirmed that it was Tushar from Bihar who was on the 44th position in the rank list.

The Commission came forward and said that the media had made both these cases widely popular, and had reported the facts in these cases “irresponsibly” and without proper “verification”.

