Curious case of 2 'Ayeshas': Women claim they scored UPSC 184 rank, took exam on same roll number

A day after UPSC released its results for the civil services exam, two women with the same name and same roll number have claimed they cracked the coveted exam. Both the women are from Madhya Pradesh and have allegedly scored 184th rank. The family members of both the women are celebrating their success.

A woman named Ayesha scored 184th rank in the UPSC exam. As soon as the result came out, two families started celebrations. One woman is named Ayesha Fatima, daughter of Nazeeruddin, a resident of Dewas. The other woman is from Alirajpur, daughter of Saleemuddin.

Both of them claim they got 184th rank, reported Amar Ujala. They claim their roll number was 7811744. Both of them claim they took the exam and appeared for an interview before the UPSC.

Ayesha Makrani's brother Shahbuddin Makrani said his sister had worked really hard for the toughest exam in the country. He said his sister was ranked 184. He said he will go to court if needed to, to prove his sister passed the UPSC exam.

Nazeeruddin also claimed his daughter Ayesha Fatima passed the exam. He said the other Ayesha might have fallen prey to some foul play.

The reality will come to fore only after a thorough probe.

The newspaper examined the admit cards of both the women. On Ayesha Makrani's card, the day of the interview was Thursday. On Ayesha Fatima's card, it was April 25, Tuesday. In reality, the interview was conducted on April 25, Tuesday.

Dewas' Ayesha's admit card has UPSC watermark whereas Alirajpur's Ayesha's card doesn't have a watermark.

Dewas Ayesha's admit card has a QR code, whereas Alirajpur's Ayesha's doesn't have.

933 candidates passed the exam. Ishita Kishore of Greater Noida topped the exam.