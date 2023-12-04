UGC NET December exam 2023: Admit card released, all details here

NTA has released the admit card for the UGC NET December 2023 exam on the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December 2023 examination admit card on the official website. Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2023 admit card from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET Dec 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on December 6, 7 and 8. UGC is conducting UGC NET December 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country.

“Download Admit Card for Exam Scheduled on 6th,7th,8th December for (UGC-NET DEC2023)” reads the official website.

Read: This famous actor's son cracked UPSC exam to fulfill his dream of becoming IAS officer, got AIR...

UGC NET DEC 2023 admit card: How to download