Education

This famous actor's son cracked UPSC exam to fulfill his dream of becoming IAS officer, got AIR...

The son of this renowned actor cracked the UPSC exam and became an IAS officer. Know his story here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

We have seen many actors launching their children in the same industry, be it as actors, directors, or producers. It is almost given that an actor's son would automatically find a place for themselves in the film industry only. But renowned Tamil actor, Chinni Jayanth's son defied the norm and branched out to form an identity of his own. 

Not only did Jayanth's son choose a different career path but he chose something that is quite far away from the film industry. Chinni Jayanth's son Shrutanjaya Narayanan was an active part of the cultural society and was eager to participate in school plays and other events with friends. 

Additionally, he was focused on his studies too. After school, he did his graduation from the College of Engineering, Guindy. After Bachelor's, he went to Ashoka University for his Master's degree. 

After completing his studies, he started working in a start-up. It was during this time that he decided to prepare for UPSC civil services. Shrutanjaya Narayanan spent 4-5 hours per day self-studying and then worked the night shift. 

A couple of weeks before the test, he revised his study strategy. After that, he would spend 10 to 12 hours studying. In 2015 he cracked the IAS exam. Not only did Shrutanjaya crack the UPSC exam but he also scored an All India Rank (AIR) 75. 

IAS Shrutanjaya Narayanan's father was very proud of him for this outstanding achievement. IAS Narayanan is currently posted as the Sub Collector in Tamil Nadu's Trippur district. 

