Education

Meet man who left high-paying Google job, scored highest marks in UPSC history, serves as IAS officer in...

Undeterred by setbacks, Anudeep persisted, attempting the UPSC CSE in 2014 and 2015.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

UPSC exams are one of the toughest exams in the country and it is no mean feat to crack it with lakhs of aspirants taking the exams each year. The success stories of IAS officers are full of examples of grit and perseverance. In this article, we will talk about Anudeep Durishetty, an IAS officer, who created history by securing All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) in 2017. His journey to this remarkable achievement is a testament to his unwavering dedication and resilience.

Anudeep commenced his UPSC CSE journey after completing his graduation from BITS Pilani and gaining professional experience as a Software Engineer at Google. Despite the allure of a lucrative career, his inner calling to serve the nation led him to relinquish his position and pursue the challenging path of a civil servant. His initial attempt in 2012 did not yield success, and while the subsequent try in 2013 secured him a place in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), his goal of becoming an IAS officer remained unfulfilled.

Undeterred by setbacks, Anudeep persisted, attempting the UPSC CSE in 2014 and 2015. Despite facing disappointments, these failures fueled his determination rather than extinguishing his passion. In 2017, on his fifth attempt, Anudeep not only secured a place in the prestigious IAS but also emerged as the topper of the UPSC CSE 2017 with AIR 01—an exceptional achievement that he accomplished without any coaching assistance. He now serves as the District Collector of Hyderabad.

Anudeep has also achieved the feat of scoring the highest marks ever in UPSC exams. In 2017, Anudeep scored 1,126 marks out of 2,025.

Anudeep attributes a significant part of his success to support from his family. Their emotional and financial backing played a crucial role in enabling him to focus on his studies and pursue his aspirations. His journey serves as an inspiration, emphasising the values of persistence, familial support, and an unwavering commitment to one's aspirations in the pursuit of excellence in public service.

