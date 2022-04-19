Headlines

Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'

Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly recommends action against L-G, Chief Secretary

'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup

'It's been a long road...': Jasprit Bumrah opens up on his comeback from injury ahead of Ireland series

'Adipurush jaisi behooda film...': OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film 'senseless' A certificate

Education

TCS Recruitment 2022: Registration begins today, freshers can apply for various posts

The IT firm has invited applications to recruit candidates through its TCS Atlas hiring programme.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 20, 2022, 06:50 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services has invited applications to recruit candidates through TCS Atlas hiring programme and registration for this has begun on Wednesday.

The IT firm is recruiting freshers who have passed in 2020, 2021 and 2021 with M.Sc. or M.A degree. The test and interview dates are not announced yet. 

According to the company's website, the programme has been specially designed to provide opportunities exclusively for impressive talent with a passion for innovation.

READ | IndBank Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for various posts, check eligibility, steps to apply 

Check the details below:

Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates who want to apply for the openings must have an M.Sc. degree in mathematics, statistics, or economics.

Candidates having an M.A degree in economics are also eligible to apply. But only a full-time post-graduation course will be considered.

Minimum aggregate marks of 60% or above in each of Class 10, Class 12, graduation and post-graduation examinations are required.

Age Limit: The candidate should be between the age group of 18 years and 28 years.

Work experience: Freshers or people with work experience of up to 2 years can apply.

READ | Postpone NEET PG 2022: 'We have to surrender our medical degrees', write aspirants to President, PM

How to apply?

Step 1. Open the official portal of TCS Next Step, https://nextstep.tcs.com/campus/#/

Step 2. Register here by providing the required information.

Step 3. After registration, log in using your reference ID and password.

Step 4. Fill out the application form and save the application number for future reference.

Step 5. Open the official page of TCS Atlas Hiring.

Step 6. Enter your reference ID and fill in the required credentials.

Step 7. Your application will only be completed after you provide your details on the TCS Atlas Hiring page.

Note: Multiple entries from a single candidate will lead to disqualification.

