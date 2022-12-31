Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Southern Railway Recruitment 2023: Application process to end soon for RRC sportsperson posts, check last date to apply

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website - www.rrcmas.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

Southern Railway Recruitment 2023: Application process to end soon for RRC sportsperson posts, check last date to apply
File photo

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) to conclude the application process for sportspersons in few days. Interested candidates can apply for Level-2 to Level-5 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix on Southern Railway, against Sports Quota through the Open Advertisement scheme for the year 2022-23. The last date to apply is January 2, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website - www.rrcmas.in. 

RRC Recruitment Details 

Total benefit: 21 

Posts in Level4/5 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix 

Basketball (Men): 2
Basketball (Women): 1
Cricket (Women): 1
Volleyball (Women): 1

Posts in Level 2/3 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix 

Basketball (Men): 2
Basketball (Women): 2
Cricket (Men): 2
Cricket (Women): 2
Hockey (Men): 3
Swimming (Men): 1
Volleyball (Men): 2
Volleyball (Women): 2

RRC Recruitment: Educational qualification 

Candidates should have passed 12th class, Degree, or equivalent from a recognised Board/University/Institution.

RRC Recruitment: Age limit 

The minimum age limit is set at 18-25 years as of 01.01.2023. No age relaxation is permissible.

RRC Recruitment: Application fee 

UR/OBC: Rs 500 
All other categories: Rs 250

RRC Recruitment: Selection process 

Candidates will be recruited based on their performance in the trial and evaluation of sports and educational achievements.

RRC Recruitment: Pay scale/Salary 

Level 2: Rs 19,900
Level 3: Rs 21,700
Level 4: Rs 25,500
Level 5: Rs 29,200

RRC Recruitment: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.rrcmas.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the Southern Railway Recruitment link

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the proper credentials

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit them.

For further details, click HERE.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC exam 2023-2024 tentative calendar released at ssc.nic.in, check exam schedule here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.