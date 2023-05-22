SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 DECLARED: Direct link to check Assam Board Class 10th marksheet online

File photo

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced the result of Assam 10th Result 2023 today (May 22, 2023). Candidates can go through the SEBA Assam Class 10 board result or mark sheet on the official site of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Around 4 lakh students have registered this year for Assam Class 10 board examination. Assam Class 10 board exams were held in the state from March 3 to April 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

SEBA 10th Result 2023: List of websites

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of Assam Board - sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link.

Enter the required details - roll number and other credentials.

The SEBA Class 10 result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result page.