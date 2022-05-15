SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts in State Bank of India

File photo

The State Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is May 17, 2022. The online registration process has already begun on April 27. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 35 vacant posts in the Bank.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

System Officer (Test Engineer): 02 posts

System Officer (Web Developer): 01 post

System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 01 post

System Officer (Project Manager): 02 posts

System Officer (Project Manager): 01 post

Executive (Test Engineer): 10 posts

Executive (Interaction Designer): 3 posts

Executive (Web Developer): 01 post

Executive (Portal Administrator): 03 posts

Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer): 04 posts

Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): -2 posts

Senior Executive (Project Manager): 04 posts

Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 01 post

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

System Officer (Test Engineer) Grade: JMGS-I: Candidate must have done BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: The online written test will be conducted tentatively on June 25, 2022. The call letter of test will be uploaded on Bank’s website and also advised to the candidates through SMS and e-mails. Candidates will be required to download the call letters.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Application fees (Non-refundable): Rs 750 for General/ OBC/EWS candidates and NIL for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Steps to Apply Online:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the Careers section.

Go to the Online Application link.

Fill in the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the SBI Application form for future reference

Notification: sbi.co.in/documents