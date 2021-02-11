RRB to release NTPC Phase 4 Admit Cards today, here's how to download

The appearing candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit cards on the official website of the RRB as soon as they are available.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021: For those candidates appearing for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC Phase 4 exams, the admit cards of the same will be released on the official website of the RRB. The RRB NTPC admit cards are generally released four days before the exam. It is to be noted that the RRB NTPC Phase 4 exams are scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 3, 2021.

The candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit cards on the RRB's website as soon as they are available. Here are the steps to be followed to download admit cards:

- The candidates will have to visit the official website of the RRB for downloading their admit cards: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

- On the homepage of the official website, the candidates need to look for and click on the link for downloading RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit cards

- On the landing page, the candidates need to log in with their registration number and date of birth

- After logging in, the candidates will find the option for downloading the admit card of the RRB NTPC Phase 4 exam

- The admit card will be displayed on the screen. The candidates can download the RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card and take a print out for future use

The RRB also announced that the additional exam would be conducted on February 22. It is separate from the exams scheduled on February 15, 15, 17, 27, and March 1,2, and 3. The official notice for the same can be checked on the official website of the RRB.

It is to be noted that the RRB is conducting these exams for the NTPC category for as many as 35,208 vacancies. These vacancies are for different posts and positions of Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and others.