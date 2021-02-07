JEE Main 2021: NTA to release admit cards for February exam soon, here's how to download

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: Many engineering aspirants are eagerly waiting for the release of the admit cards of the JEE Main Exam 2021. They should note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 on the official website very soon. The prospective candidates will be able to download their JEE Main admit cards at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA, which is conducting JEE Main 2021, earlier said in an official notice that it would release the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 in the second week of February, which is just around the corner. For the candidates to download their JEE Main Admit Card 2021, they would be required to log in on the portal with their application number and password or date of birth.

It should be noted that the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 will come out soon for the exam that is going to take place from February 23 to 26. The admit card would include a candidate's personal information along with the date, time, and venue of the JEE Main 2021 exam. Apart from following the COVID-19 protocols, candidates are expected to read all the details on the admit card and follow them as well.

Here's how to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 for the students appearing for the February exam:

- Candidates should first visit the official portal to download the JEE Main admit cards: jeemain.nta.nic.in

- The students need to click on the link for the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 on the homepage of the portal

- In the new window, the candidates can log in with their application number and password or date of birth

- After logging in, the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future use