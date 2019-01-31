RRB Recuitment 2019: Online application to close today

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) invited Candidates for the Recruitment of Junior Engineers on January 2,2019. And now the application window for the Recruiment for Junior Engineers will closed Today (January 31).

Interested Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) - www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Imporatnt Details :-

Total No. of Posts - 13,487

Posts Name - Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant.

Eligibility - Candidates must have a graduate degree or a diploma certificate.

Fee Payment - Online Payment can be made. Last date of fee payment is February 5.

RRB will accept applications that are available at these regions - Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ajmer, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Bhubanewar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, Mujaffarpur, Siliguri, Secunderabad, Thiruvanthapuram.

Online exam will be conducted in - Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.