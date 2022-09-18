REET 2022 Result, final answer key to be out soon at reetbser2022.in: See how to check here

REET 2022 Result soon | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 result and final answer key is expected to be declared on the official website-- reetbser2022.in. Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the REET 2022 examination on July 23-24.

The REET 2022 exam was conducted in 2 shifts with the first shift starting from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The test had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary.

REET 2022 result: How to check

Go to the official site of REET at reetbser2022.in.

Click on the REET 2022 Result link on the home page.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and take a printout for future reference.

