REET 2022 Result, final answer key to be out soon at reetbser2022.in: See how to check here

REET 2022 Result and final answer key are expected to be declared at the official website-- reetbser2022.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

REET 2022 Result soon | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 result and final answer key is expected to be declared on the official website-- reetbser2022.in. Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the REET 2022 examination on July 23-24. 

The REET 2022 exam was conducted in 2 shifts with the first shift starting from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The test had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary.

REET 2022 result: How to check

  • Go to the official site of REET at reetbser2022.in.
  • Click on the REET 2022 Result link on the home page.
  • Enter your login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and take a printout for future reference.

