TS PGECET 2022 Counselling starts tomorrow at tsche.ac.in: Important details here

The TS PGECET 2022 counselling process will begin tomorrow at tsche.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022 counselling process will begin tomorrow (September 19) at the official website--tsche.ac.in. The TS PGECET counselling 2022 process will end on October 2.

The PGECET counselling 2022 application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1200, while Rs 600 for reserved category candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC. The TS PGECET exam 2022 was conducted from August 2 to 5 and the result was declared on September 3.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website -- tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link
  • Log in and register online by filling out the application form as instructed
  • Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in the online mode
  • Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form
  • Download the confirmation page for further reference.

TSCHE is conducting the PGECET 2022 counselling process on behalf of Osmania University to provide admission to candidates in ME, MTech, MPhar, Pharm D and MArch programmes offered by various universities in the state of Telangana for the academic session 2022-23.

