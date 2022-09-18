CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last date TODAY to raise objections at cuet.nta.nic.in

File photo

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 answer key objection window is scheduled to conclude today, September 18. The candidates can raise objections on CUET PG 2022 answer key through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can submit their objections by 9 pm today.

Candidates have to pay Rs 200 for each question to raise objections against the CUET PG answer key. "If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the CUET answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared," the notification reads.

No challenge will be accepted after September 18, 2022. Challenges accepted against any answer key will be applicable to all candidates who would have attempted the corresponding Question." it mentioned.

CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Log in with the required details

Click on the 'View/Challenge answer key'

Fill in the details and upload supporting documents

Submit the objections and pay the answer key objection fees online

Download the confirmation slip and save it for future purposes.

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) answer key on September 16, 2022. CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12.