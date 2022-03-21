NTPC Executive Trainees Recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 60 posts with salary up to Rs 1,40,000

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited to conclude the recruitment process for 60 'Executive Trainees' posts today, March 21, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification released on the official websites - ntpc.co.in and careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Executive Trainee - Finance (CA/CMA) - 20 posts (UR - 20, EWS - 1, OBC - 5, SC - 3, ST - 1)

Executive Trainee - Finance (MBA-Fin) 10 posts (UR - 6, EWS - 1, OBC - 2, SC - 1)

Executive Trainee - HR 30 posts (UR - 14, EWS - 2, OBC - 8, SC - 4, ST - 2)

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The maximum age of the candidate should be 29 as of March 21, 2022.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade).

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTPC - ntpc.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Career' link.

Step 3: Select the post you want to apply for and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

There is also a detailed notification that clarifies eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, selection process, etc.

Selection Process: Eligible candidates will have to appear for All India based online selection Test. The online selection test will have two parts – Subject Knowledge Test (SKT) and Executive Aptitute Test (EAT).

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Official Notification