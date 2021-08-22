NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam: Latest UPDATE every student need to know

NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam updates: In a significant development for lakhs of students who will appear for NEET 2021 entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a series of instructions on how to fill the OMR sheet. The NTA has also released a sample OMR sheet on its official website neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam will be conducted by NTA on September 12, 2021 in offline mode.

"A sample OMR Answer Sheet along with the instructions on How to fill in the OMR answer sheet has been uploaded on the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions on how to fill in the OMR answer sheet and abide by the same," reads the official notice.

The notice added that the candidates can only use a blue or black inkball pen to fill in the OMR sheet. Notably, the candidates should know that computer software evaluates the the OMR sheets are since the software is very sensitive it can only read properly filled black coloured bubbles.

It may be recalled that NTA recently released information regarding the examination centers for NEET 2021. Candidates who are to appear for the NEET-UG 2021 can check the exam centre city on NTA's official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET-UG 2021 exam centres have been allotted to candidates on the basis of the cities selected at the time of filling the NEET 2021 application form.

How To Check NEET Exam Centre 2021

Step 1: Log on to NTA's official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'View Advanced Information For Allottement of Centre City'

Step 3: Next, enter the NEET 2021 application number, date of birth and password

Step 4: Submit and view the allotted NEET exam centre city.