NEET 2021: NTA to release admit card on THIS date - Check details and latest update here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the NTA NEET UG 2021 Exam next month, on September 12, 2021. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021 admit card is likely to be released on September 9, three days prior to the NEET exam.

The admit card will be released on the NTA NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in. (NTA) has released a series of instructions on how to fill the OMR sheet. The NTA has also released a sample OMR sheet on its official website neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam will be conducted in offline mode.

"A sample OMR Answer Sheet along with the instructions on How to fill in the OMR answer sheet has been uploaded on the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions on how to fill in the OMR answer sheet and abide by the same," reads the official notice.

The NEET-UG form correction window was closed on August 14 and the extended window for exam fee submission was closed on August 15. With less than a month to go, the agency will issue the hall tickets shortly. The national-level Medical entrance test is scheduled for September 12.

The NEET-UG 2021 Exam will be for three hours, from 2 PM to 5 PM. The announcement of the exam city will be made on August 20, 2021.

The admissions to all positions of Undergraduate Medical/Dental Courses will be decided based on the NEET-UG 2021 exam.

The points to keep in mind while downloading the NEET UG Admit card:

- The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on Date and timing as indicated in their Admit Card.

- No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card.

- In case a candidate is unable to download his/ her Admit Cards from the website, he or she may approach the Help Line between 10:00 am to 05.00 pm or write an email to NTA at neet@nta.ac.in.

- The candidates are advised to read the instructions given in this Information Bulletin as well as on the Admit Card carefully and follow them scrupulously during the conduct of the examination.

- In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Check out the seats available under various quotas

- All India Quota Seats

- State Government Quota Seats

- Central Institutions, Universities

- State/Management/NRI Quota Seats - Private Medical/Dental Colleges or Private Universities

- Central Pool Quota Seats

- In private unaided/aided, minority/non-minority medical colleges - All seats including NRI Quota and Management Quota

- AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER

About NEET

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the solitary entrance exam conducted for admission in medical courses in India. NEET exam is conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency) for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, and other medical/paramedical courses admission in India.

NEET is the only qualifying medical entrance exam in the country. It was initiated by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Govt, of India.