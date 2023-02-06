NTA JEE Mains Result 2023 final answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, results to be out soon

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. After the provisional answer key was released recently, the final answer key has also been released.

NTA uploaded the Provisional Answer Key for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the question papers with recorded responses on February 2, 2023.

Now, the final provisional answer key has also been released for B.E and B.Tech, the exams for which were conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, in two shifts - 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The exams for B.Arch and B.Planning were conducted on January 28, 2023, in the second shift.

Now that the final answer key has been released, the results are also expected to be out soon. The results will be announced for Session 1 after which the Session 2 Registrations will start. Session 2 exams will be held in April 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key Direct Link to Download