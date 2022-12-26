Search icon
NIOS Public exam 2023 for class 10, 12 registration begins today at nios.ac.in, know how to apply

The form needs to be submitted on the official website - nios.ac.in and sdimis.nios.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

File photo

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) registration for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) public exams 2023 will begin (today) December 26. The candidates can register through the official website-- nios.ac.in or sdimis.nios.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 10, 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the October - November 2022 exams can submit their applications starting from December 26, 2022 onwards. To avoid paying a late fee, candidates are advised to register well in advance of the deadline. From January 11 through January 17, 2023, a late fee of Rs 100 per subject must be paid after January 10.

  • Start date to submit online application: December 1, 2022.
  • Last date to apply online: January 10, 2023 (without late fee)
  • Registration's start date: December 26, 2022.
  • Last date to apply: January 10, 2023 (without late fee)
  • Registration with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject: January 11 to 17, 2023
  • Registration with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner: January 18 to 25, 2023

How to apply online

  • Visit the official websites mentioned above
  • Look for the admission window
  • Register yourself and fill out the form
  • Attach the documents and pay the required fee
  • Submit the form and take its printout for future reference

