NIOS Public exam 2023 for class 10, 12 registration begins today at nios.ac.in, know how to apply

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) registration for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) public exams 2023 will begin (today) December 26. The candidates can register through the official website-- nios.ac.in or sdimis.nios.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 10, 2023.
Candidates who appeared for the October - November 2022 exams can submit their applications starting from December 26, 2022 onwards. To avoid paying a late fee, candidates are advised to register well in advance of the deadline. From January 11 through January 17, 2023, a late fee of Rs 100 per subject must be paid after January 10.
How to apply online
