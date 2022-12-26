Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

XAT 2023 admit card to be released today at xatonline.in, know how to download

The XAT 2023 exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

XAT 2023 admit card to be released today at xatonline.in, know how to download
File photo

The Xavier School of Management to release the admit card Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 today (December 26). Once released, candidates can download the XAT 2023 admit card from the official website at xatonline.in. Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will release the admit card for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 today.

The XAT 2023 exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023, and the XAT 2023 result will be released on January 23, 2023. 

The XAT 2023 exam will take place on January 8, 2023, on a Sunday. XAMI commissions XLRI to administer the XAT. To choose the best candidates for management education, XLRI has been conducting the XAT at the national level for more than 72 years. More than 160 institutions use the XAT score to determine admission.

XAT 2023 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website at xatonline.in

Click on the XAT 2023 admit card link on the homepage

Key in your login details

Download and take the printout for future reference.

The XAT 2023 exam will be held on January 8, 2023, from 2 pm to 5:10 pm in the afternoon session. At designated locations across the nation, the entrance exam for the Management programme will be administered online in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

READ: JEE Mains 2023 registration to end on THIS date, know how to apply

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bhediya star Kriti Sanon looks unrecognisable in old photos, actress' early years will leave you stunned
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Makers announce 7 new cast members for Season 2
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Hansika Motwani grooves at mehandi ceremony with Sohael Kathuriya, photos from pre-wedding festivities go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 90 sheep, 8 vultures die after being hit by trains in Balrampur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.