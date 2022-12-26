XAT 2023 admit card to be released today at xatonline.in, know how to download

File photo

The Xavier School of Management to release the admit card Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 today (December 26). Once released, candidates can download the XAT 2023 admit card from the official website at xatonline.in. Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will release the admit card for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 today.

The XAT 2023 exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023, and the XAT 2023 result will be released on January 23, 2023.

The XAT 2023 exam will take place on January 8, 2023, on a Sunday. XAMI commissions XLRI to administer the XAT. To choose the best candidates for management education, XLRI has been conducting the XAT at the national level for more than 72 years. More than 160 institutions use the XAT score to determine admission.

XAT 2023 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website at xatonline.in

Click on the XAT 2023 admit card link on the homepage

Key in your login details

Download and take the printout for future reference.

The XAT 2023 exam will be held on January 8, 2023, from 2 pm to 5:10 pm in the afternoon session. At designated locations across the nation, the entrance exam for the Management programme will be administered online in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

