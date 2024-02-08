NEET UG 2024: Registration likely to start within 24 hours, check details here

Education
The National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 test is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2024. Ahead of the examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the application process for the NEET UG 2024 is expected to start within the next 24 hours, most likely tonight or tomorrow morning. Candidates can apply for the examination on neet.nta.nic.in.
Breaking news :- NEET FORM WILL BE RELEASED WITHIN 24 HOURS— NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY (@ntaofficialinn) February 8, 2024
When the registration process starts, NTA will also upload the information bulletin of the examination. It is advised that candidates must download the bulletin and carefully read all important points, such as eligibility, exam scheme, application process, and fee, before applying.
Here's a list of documents required for the application form:
NEET UG assesses candidates in four subjects, i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany. Each of these subjects is split into two parts: Section A and Section B. Part A is made up of 35 questions worth 140 marks, on the other hand, part B contains 15 questions that carry 40 marks. The examination holds a total score of 720 marks.