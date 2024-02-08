NEET UG 2024: Registration likely to start within 24 hours, check details here

The National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 test is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2024. Ahead of the examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the application process for the NEET UG 2024 is expected to start within the next 24 hours, most likely tonight or tomorrow morning. Candidates can apply for the examination on neet.nta.nic.in.

When the registration process starts, NTA will also upload the information bulletin of the examination. It is advised that candidates must download the bulletin and carefully read all important points, such as eligibility, exam scheme, application process, and fee, before applying.

Here's a list of documents required for the application form:

Latest passport-size photograph in JPG format

Postcard size photograph (4” X6”) in JPG format

Signature in JPG format

Left and Right-hand finger impressions in JPG format

Class 10 passed certificate in PDF format

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc) in PDF format (if applicable)

PwBD certificate in PDF format (if applicable)

Citizenship certificate/Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship certificate in PDF format (if applicable)

NEET UG assesses candidates in four subjects, i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany. Each of these subjects is split into two parts: Section A and Section B. Part A is made up of 35 questions worth 140 marks, on the other hand, part B contains 15 questions that carry 40 marks. The examination holds a total score of 720 marks.